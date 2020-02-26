MySmarTrend
Cimpress Nv has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Commercial Printing Industry (CMPR, BRC, EBF, LABL, INWK)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:29am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Cimpress Nv ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.2%. Following is Brady Corp - A with a an earnings yield of 2.9%. Ennis Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 7.6%, and Innerworkings In rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 10.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cimpress Nv and will alert subscribers who have CMPR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

