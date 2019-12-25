Cimpress Nv has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Commercial Printing Industry (CMPR, BRC, EBF, INWK, LABL)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Cimpress Nv ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.2%. Following is Brady Corp - A with a an earnings yield of 2.6%. Ennis Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.2%.

Innerworkings In follows with a an earnings yield of 6.9%, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innerworkings In on August 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Innerworkings In have risen 36.9%. We continue to monitor Innerworkings In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.