Cimpress Nv has the Lowest Beta in the Commercial Printing Industry (CMPR, EBF, LABL, BRC, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Cimpress Nv ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Ennis Inc with a a beta of 0.9. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Brady Corp - A follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Innerworkings In rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

