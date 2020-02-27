Cimpress Nv is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (CMPR, BRC, LABL, DLX, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Cimpress Nv ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%. Following is Brady Corp - A with a forward earnings yield of 3.8%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%.

Deluxe Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 15.2%, and Innerworkings In rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 16.6%.

