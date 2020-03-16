Cimpress Nv is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (CMPR, BRC, LABL, DLX, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Cimpress Nv ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.39. Brady Corp - A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.32. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.43.

Deluxe Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.99, and Innerworkings In rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.43.

