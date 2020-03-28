Cimpress Nv is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (CMPR, QUAD, LABL, DLX, INWK)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Cimpress Nv ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,367.7. Following is Quad Graphics In with a a debt to equity ratio of 184.7. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 127.1.
Deluxe Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 69.9, and Innerworkings In rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 44.3.
