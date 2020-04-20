Cimarex Energy C Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.73%

Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.50 to a high of $20.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.63 on volume of 694,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cimarex Energy C have traded between a low of $12.15 and a high of $72.46 and are now at $21.25, which is 75% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cimarex Energy C and will alert subscribers who have XEC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.