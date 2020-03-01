Cimarex Energy C Rises 1.63% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.76 to a high of $54.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.29 on volume of 605,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cimarex Energy C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.19 and a high of $77.10 and are now at $53.48, 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.