Cigna Corp Rises 3.23% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $154.41 to a high of $164.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $150.39 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cigna Corp on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $180.13. Since that call, shares of Cigna Corp have fallen 12.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Cigna Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.64 and a 52-week low of $118.50 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $162.58 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 2.01% lower over the past week, respectively.