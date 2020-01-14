Ciena Corp is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (CIEN, UBNT, FFIV, BDR, ANET)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Ciena Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 6,142.6%. Following is Ubiquiti Network with a ROE of 4,508.9%. F5 Networks ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,578.9%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. follows with a ROE of 3,524.5%, and Arista Networks rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,151.9%.

