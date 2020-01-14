Ciena Corp is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (CIEN, UBNT, FFIV, BDR, ANET)
Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Ciena Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 6,142.6%. Following is Ubiquiti Network with a ROE of 4,508.9%. F5 Networks ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,578.9%.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. follows with a ROE of 3,524.5%, and Arista Networks rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,151.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. on August 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.94. Since that call, shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. have fallen 18.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest return on equity ciena corp ubiquiti network F5 Networks :bdr blonder tongue laboratories inc. arista networks