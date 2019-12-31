Cidara Therapeut Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.97%

Cidara Therapeut (NASDAQ:CDTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.51 to a high of $3.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.59 on volume of 318,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cidara Therapeut has traded in a range of $1.22 to $3.30 and is now at $3.55, 191% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.8%.

