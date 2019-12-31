Churchill Downs has the Highest EPS Growth in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (CHDN, EVRI, ERI, CNTY, MCRI)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Churchill Downs ranks highest with a EPS growth of 70,124.6%. Everi Holdings Inc is next with a EPS growth of 7,058.8%. Eldorado Resorts ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,757.7%.

Century Casinos follows with a EPS growth of 6,000.0%, and Monarch Casino rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,563.8%.

