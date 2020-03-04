Churchill Downs is Among the Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (CHDN, WYNN, PNK, PENN, GDEN)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Churchill Downs ranks highest with a sales per share of $73.48. Wynn Resorts Ltd is next with a sales per share of $64.00. Pinnacle Enterta ranks third highest with a sales per share of $44.94.

Penn Natl Gaming follows with a sales per share of $35.04, and Golden Entertain rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $24.95.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Churchill Downs. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Churchill Downs in search of a potential trend change.