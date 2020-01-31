Church & Dwight Rises 4.86% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $74.14 to a high of $77.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $73.10 on volume of 633,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Church & Dwight and will alert subscribers who have CHD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Church & Dwight has traded in a range of $59.64 to $80.99 and is now at $76.32, 28% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.