Church & Dwight Rises 4.82% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.89 to a high of $71.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $69.98 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Church & Dwight share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.98 and a high of $80.99 and are now at $68.90, 44% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 0.26% lower over the past week, respectively.