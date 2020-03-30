Church & Dwight Rises 3.23% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.01 to a high of $65.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.98 on volume of 790,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Church & Dwight. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Church & Dwight in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Church & Dwight have traded between a low of $47.98 and a high of $80.99 and are now at $63.81, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.