Church & Dwight Rises 1.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.60 to a high of $72.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $71.64 on volume of 524,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Church & Dwight and will alert subscribers who have CHD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Church & Dwight has traded in a range of $47.98 to $80.99 and is now at $73.17, 53% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.