Church & Dwight has the Best Relative Performance in the Household Products Industry (CHD , PG , ENR , CL , CLX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Household Products industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD ) ranks first with a gain of 0.46%; Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG ) ranks second with a gain of 0.12%; and Energizer Holdin (NYSE:ENR ) ranks third with a loss of 0.14%.

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL ) follows with a loss of 0.44% and Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.50%.

