Church & Dwight is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CHD, CL, PG, WDFC, ENR)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Church & Dwight ranks lowest with a sales per share of $15.73. Colgate-Palmoliv is next with a sales per share of $17.85. Procter & Gamble ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $25.96.

Wd-40 Co follows with a sales per share of $28.11, and Energizer Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $29.40.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Energizer Holdin. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Energizer Holdin in search of a potential trend change.