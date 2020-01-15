Church & Dwight is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CHD, CL, PG, WDFC, ENR)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Church & Dwight ranks lowest with a sales per share of $15.73. Colgate-Palmoliv is next with a sales per share of $17.85. Procter & Gamble ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $25.96.
Wd-40 Co follows with a sales per share of $28.11, and Energizer Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $29.40.
