Chubb Ltd Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.92%

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $109.37 to a high of $114.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $111.06 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Chubb Ltd has traded in a range of $87.35 to $167.74 and is now at $112.59, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Chubb Ltd on March 27th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $108.78. Since that recommendation, shares of Chubb Ltd have risen 5.4%. We continue to monitor CB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.