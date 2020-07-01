Chubb Ltd Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.64%

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $154.12 to a high of $155.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $154.13 on volume of 342,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Chubb Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $162.44 and a 52-week low of $125.48 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $154.56 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

