Chubb Ltd Rises 2.78% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $107.71 to a high of $109.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $108.34 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Chubb Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $167.74 and a 52-week low of $87.35 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $109.84 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

