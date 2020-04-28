MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Chubb Ltd Rises 2.78% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:53pm
By Nick Russo

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $107.71 to a high of $109.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $108.34 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Chubb Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $167.74 and a 52-week low of $87.35 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $109.84 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chubb Ltd and will alert subscribers who have CB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders chubb ltd

Ticker(s): CB

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.