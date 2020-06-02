Chubb Ltd has the Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (CB , ALL , TRV , ORI , PGR )

We looked at the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB ) ranks first with a gain of 6.40%; Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL ) ranks second with a gain of 3.96%; and Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV ) ranks third with a gain of 3.17%.

Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI ) follows with a gain of 2.81% and Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.57%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chubb Ltd and will alert subscribers who have CB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.