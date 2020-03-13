Chubb Ltd Falls 1.23% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.01 to a high of $123.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $119.84 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chubb Ltd have traded between a low of $116.55 and a high of $167.74 and are now at $113.44, which is -3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

