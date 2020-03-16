Chubb Ltd (CB) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $110.15

Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) opened today above their pivot of $105.42 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $110.15. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $118.88 and $132.34.

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) has potential upside of 57.9% based on a current price of $101.42 and analysts' consensus price target of $160.13. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $152.67 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $153.00.

Over the past year, Chubb Ltdhas traded in a range of $100.69 to $167.74 and are now at $101.42. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chubb Ltd and will alert subscribers who have CB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.