Chipotle Mexican Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 8.77%

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $630.07 to a high of $653.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $645.25 on volume of 392,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Chipotle Mexican share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $940.28 and a 52-week low of $415.00 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $656.24 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 3.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

