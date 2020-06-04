Chipotle Mexican Rises 8.77% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $630.07 to a high of $653.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $645.25 on volume of 392,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Chipotle Mexican on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $574.61. Since that recommendation, shares of Chipotle Mexican have risen 6.3%. We continue to monitor CMG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chipotle Mexican have traded between a low of $415.00 and a high of $940.28 and are now at $656.24, which is 58% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.