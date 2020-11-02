Chipotle Mexican has the Best Relative Performance in the Restaurants Industry (CMG , JACK , CAKE , EAT , RUTH )

Below are the top five companies in the Restaurants industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG ) ranks first with a gain of 2.77%; Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK ) ranks second with a gain of 1.95%; and Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE ) ranks third with a gain of 1.82%.

Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT ) follows with a gain of 1.17% and Ruth'S Hospitali (:RUTH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.07%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Chipotle Mexican on November 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $807.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Chipotle Mexican have risen 7.0%. We continue to monitor Chipotle Mexican for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.