Chipotle Mexican is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (CMG, SHAK, WING, WEN, DPZ)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Chipotle Mexican ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.8%. Shake Shack In-A is next with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. Wingstop Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.1%.
Wendy'S Co/The follows with a an earnings yield of 2.1%, and Domino'S Pizza rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.3%.
