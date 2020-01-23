China Green Agriculture Inc has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (CGA, MOS, UAN, AVD, SMG)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

China Green Agriculture Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.04. Following is Mosaic Co/The with a a price to sales ratio of 0.92. CVR Partners LP ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.00.

Amer Vanguard follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.37, and Scotts Miracle rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.34.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Scotts Miracle on November 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $104.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Scotts Miracle have risen 4.2%. We continue to monitor Scotts Miracle for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.