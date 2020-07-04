Chimera Inv Corp Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (CIM)

Chimera Inv Corp's stock is down 15.7% to $6.87 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 5.9 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 4.5 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Chimera Inv Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Chimera Inv Corp in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chimera Inv Corp have traded between a low of $6.42 and a high of $22.99 and are now at $6.87, which is 7% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.