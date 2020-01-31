Children'S Place Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.86%

Children'S Place (:PLCE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.65 to a high of $62.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $62.55 on volume of 162,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Children'S Place and will alert subscribers who have PLCE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Children'S Place share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $116.84 and a 52-week low of $53.62 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $63.17 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.