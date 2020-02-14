Children'S Place has the Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry (PLCE , BURL , ROST , TJX , BKE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Apparel Retail industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Children'S Place (:PLCE ) ranks first with a gain of 1.67%; Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL ) ranks second with a gain of 1.17%; and Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST ) ranks third with a gain of 0.45%.

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX ) follows with a gain of 0.11% and The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE ) rounds out the top five trading unchanged.

