Children'S Place has the Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry (PLCE , ANF , GPS , URBN , CAL )

We looked at the Apparel Retail industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Children'S Place (:PLCE ) ranks first with a gain of 6.30%; Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF ) ranks second with a gain of 4.96%; and Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS ) ranks third with a gain of 4.94%.

Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN ) follows with a gain of 4.27% and Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.13%.

