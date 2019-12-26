Chico'S Fas Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.70%

Chico'S Fas Inc (:CHS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.09 on volume of 333,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Chico'S Fas Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.33 and a high of $6.46 and are now at $4.12, 77% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

