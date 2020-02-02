MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Beta (CVR, GENC, DCI, MIDD, IEX)

Written on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:33am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.0. Following is Gencor Inds Inc with a a beta of 0.9. Donaldson Co Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Middleby Corp follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Idex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chicago Rivet & Machine Co and will alert subscribers who have CVR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest beta amex:cvr chicago rivet & machine co gencor inds inc donaldson co inc middleby corp idex corp

Ticker(s): GENC DCI MIDD IEX

Contact Shiri Gupta