Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Beta (CVR, GENC, DCI, MIDD, IEX)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.0. Following is Gencor Inds Inc with a a beta of 0.9. Donaldson Co Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Middleby Corp follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Idex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

