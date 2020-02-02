Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Beta (CVR, GENC, DCI, MIDD, IEX)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.0. Following is Gencor Inds Inc with a a beta of 0.9. Donaldson Co Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.
Middleby Corp follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Idex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chicago Rivet & Machine Co and will alert subscribers who have CVR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest beta amex:cvr chicago rivet & machine co gencor inds inc donaldson co inc middleby corp idex corp