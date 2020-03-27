Chicago Bridge & is Among the Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry With the Highest Beta (CBI, GLDD, TPC, IESC, ORN)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Chicago Bridge & ranks highest with a a beta of 2.0. Great Lakes Dred is next with a a beta of 1.6. Tutor Perini Cor ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.6.

Ies Holdings Inc follows with a a beta of 1.6, and Orion Group Hold rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.5.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Orion Group Hold on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.68. Since that call, shares of Orion Group Hold have fallen 55.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.