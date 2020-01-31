Chevron Corp Falls 3.67% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.16 to a high of $110.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $109.65 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Chevron Corphas traded in a range of $108.16 to $127.34 and are now at $107.31. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.