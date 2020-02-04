Chevron Corp (CVX) Approaches New Upside Target of $72.68

Shares of Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $69.76 today and have reached the first resistance level of $70.70. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $72.68 and $75.60.

There is potential upside of 105.4% for shares of Chevron Corp based on a current price of $68.56 and an average consensus analyst price target of $140.81. Chevron Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $93.17 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $113.07.

Chevron Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $127.34 and a 52-week low of $51.60 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $68.56 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

