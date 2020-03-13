Chevron Corp (CVX) Approaches New Downside Target of $71.43

Shares of Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) opened today below their pivot of $80.11 and have already reached the first level of support at $77.42. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $71.43 and $62.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chevron Corp have traded between a low of $72.86 and a high of $127.34 and are now at $83.42, which is 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Potential upside of 68.8% exists for Chevron Corp, based on a current level of $83.42 and analysts' average consensus price target of $140.81. Chevron Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $107.37 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $116.70.

