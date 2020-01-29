Chesapeake Lodgi is Among the Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (CHSP, DRH, PEB, HST, SHO)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Chesapeake Lodgi ranks highest with a an RPE of $42.7 million. Following is Diamondrock Hosp with a an RPE of $29.5 million. Pebblebrook Hote ranks third highest with a an RPE of $27.4 million.

Host Hotels & Re follows with a an RPE of $26.3 million, and Sunstone Hotel rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $24.2 million.

