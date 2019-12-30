Chesapeake Energ Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 8.68%

Chesapeake Energ (NYSE:CHK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.83 to a high of $0.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $0.91 on volume of 27.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chesapeake Energ have traded between a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.57 and are now at $0.92, which is 67% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

