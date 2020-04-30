Chesapeake Energ Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 31.96%

Chesapeake Energ (NYSE:CHK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.32 to a high of $22.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 32.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.00 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Chesapeake Energ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.50 and a 52-week low of $0.00 and are now trading -100% above that low price at $18.27 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 52.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 52.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chesapeake Energ and will alert subscribers who have CHK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.