Chesapeake Energ (CHK) Breaks Through Resistance at $18.05

Chesapeake Energ (NYSE:CHK) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $15.80 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $18.05. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $19.20 and $22.60 will be of interest.

Chesapeake Energ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.49 and a 52-week low of $0.00 and are now trading -100% above that low price at $17.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 141.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 145.3%.

Chesapeake Energ (NYSE:CHK) is currently priced 78.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $3.78. Chesapeake Energ shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.57 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $0.40.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chesapeake Energ and will alert subscribers who have CHK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.