Chesapeake Energ (CHK) Approaches New Downside Target of $0.13

Chesapeake Energ (NYSE:CHK) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $0.16 today and has reached the first level of support at $0.15. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $0.13 and $0.10.

In the past 52 weeks, Chesapeake Energ share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.12 and a high of $3.20 and are now at $0.16, 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

Chesapeake Energ has overhead space with shares priced $0.16, or 95.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $3.78. Chesapeake Energ shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $0.30 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $1.01.

