Cheniere Energy is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (LNG, OKE, KMI, TCP, HEP)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Cheniere Energy ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Oneok Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Kinder Morgan In ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

TC PipeLines LP follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Holly Energy Partners LP rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.09.

