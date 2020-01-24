Chemours Co has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (CC, HUN, EMN, DOW, DD)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Chemours Co ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.47. Huntsman Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.01. Eastman Chemical ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.94.

Dow Chemical Co follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.73, and Du Pont (Ei) rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.95.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Du Pont (Ei) and will alert subscribers who have DD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.