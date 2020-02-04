Chemours Co has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (CC, EMN, DOW, HUN, DD)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Chemours Co ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 12.5%. Eastman Chemical is next with a future earnings growth of 8.7%. Dow Chemical Co ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 6.1%.

Huntsman Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 5.3%, and Du Pont (Ei) rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 5.1%.

