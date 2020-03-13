Chemours Co is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (CC, HUN, EMN, DD, DOW)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Chemours Co ranks highest with a ROE of 13,229.6%. Huntsman Corp is next with a ROE of 3,823.9%. Eastman Chemical ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,738.3%.
Du Pont (Ei) follows with a ROE of 650.0%, and Dow Chemical Co rounds out the top five with a ROE of 179.9%.
